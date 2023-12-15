ABOUT THE SUMMIT
The YTexas Summit is the only event that brings the entire Texas business community together to stimulate business growth – breaking down regional barriers to move the needle on the most complex challenges in Texas.
This event is an annual celebration of the innovation occurring in all corners of the state. It is a showcase of a supply chain network for companies who have recently relocated and invested here – and an invitation for out-of-state businesses to find out how to get here.
The YTexas Summit is a place where leadership addresses one of our biggest challenges, growing and maintaining a talented workforce. If you are a player in Texas, or yearn to be one, join us and share your Texas story on one of the greatest stages in the world – AT&T stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys!
TELL YOUR TEXAS STORY!
SUMMIT AGENDA
KEYNOTE PRESENTATIONS
8:30am – Pre-Game + Opening Ceremony
- Start your day with the lively sounds of a high school band as you enter the main event area. As you check in and receive your badge, explore the interactive tech displays, automobile exhibit, and app demos. Get a map of the event, and don’t forget to snap a photo with some of our celebrity guests!
- 9:15 AM – Opening Ceremony & National Anthem:
Head to the 50-yard line for our grand opening ceremony. Experience the stirring National Anthem performed by a high school band, accompanied by a color guard presentation. Hear inspiring words from the Dallas Cowboys, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Ed Curtis, Dr. Iris Freemon, and the legendary Ed “Too Tall” Jones as they officially kick off the summit.
9:30am – THE TEXAS SPACE RACE FEATURING NASA
- Venture over to Zone 1, in front of the Lunar Lander, for an out-of-this-world presentation. Learn about Texas’s pivotal role in space exploration with insights from NASA, the Texas Space Commission, and Firefly Aerospace. Discover how Texas is shaping the future of space travel and technology.
- Next, in Zone 1 near the DPS Drones, dive into Texas’s leadership in national defense and cybersecurity. On the main stage, join a fireside chat with General Miles Brown (Army Futures Command) and Ross Guieb (Texas A&M) as they discuss how Texas is securing the nation’s future.
- Move to Zone 2, in front of the Cyber Truck, to explore the future of Texas’s infrastructure. With presentations from leaders at ERCOT, NVIDIA, Supermicro, Intel, Autonomy Institute, eCab, ACC and Dallas College, discover the cutting-edge innovations that are building tomorrow’s Texas.
- Continue your journey in Zone 1, near the Health exhibit, where we’ll dive into the manufacturing sector. Learn from McKesson, BiomedSA, Tokyo Electron, WILCO, UTD, and NFL Alumni as they showcase how Texas is at the forefront of modern manufacturing.
- It’s time for some fun! Return to the 50-yard line for an exciting halftime show featuring NFL Alumni, Drew Pearson, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, and Chris Gronkowski. Enjoy trophy presentations, field-goal contests, games, and a chance to meet and greet your favorite sports legends.
- Head over to Zone 3, in front of the sporting activities area, for a deep dive into Texas’s sports and entertainment industries. Join representatives from the Dallas and Houston Sports Commissions, FC Dallas, Dallas Wings, NBA G League, Legends, PGA, and more as they discuss the exciting future of sports and entertainment in Texas.
- At Zone 3, in front of the on-field studio, learn how Texas is becoming a hub for movie and film production. Hear from AEB Productions, Media for Texas, the City of Waco, Baylor University, and various movie actors and producers about the booming film industry in our state.
- Finally, return to the 50-yard line star for a visionary presentation on the future of Texas. Featuring Skills USA, University Pitch competition winners, product launches, and exciting announcements for 2025, this session will leave you inspired and ready for what’s next.
2:00pm – EVENT CONCLUDES
- As the day wraps up, you’ll leave with new insights, connections, and a sense of excitement for the future of Texas.
SUMMIT EXPERIENCES
AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TX
8:30am: WELCOME TO THE YTEXAS SUMMIT
The 2024 YTexas Summit convenes 2000 business professionals representing high-growth organizations making an impact in Texas. The event brings a unique mix of people together, including executives, mayors, university chancellors, and students.
This year’s Summit titled “Powering the Future of Texas” puts a spotlight on the most attractive market in the world for business expansion and investment. This is the ONLY event in Texas that brings the full ecosystem of leadership in Texas together to celebrate and accelerate business within the state.
EXHIBIT SHOWCASE:
Firefly Aerospace
9:30am – 1:30pm: TEXAS MARKETPLACE OPEN FOR NETWORKING
The event exhibit marketplace takes place on the field at AT&T stadium where professionals can network with hundreds of businesses and educational leaders from across the state.
The field will have 3 Zones showcasing the Texas story in the following sectors:
- Zone 1: Sports, Entertainment & Education
- Zone 2: Space, Defense and International Business
- Zone 3: Technology, Infrastructure and Manufacturing
ZONE 1: SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT & EDUCATION
The Sports industry is blossoming in Texas, with new world-class venues being built for the largest sporting events in the World. Technology is changing the landscape. The Entertainment is taking fold in Texas as well, with an increased interest in shooting block buster films and documentaries right here in the Lone Star State.
Join Zone 1 for a series of 30 minute TedX-style presentations or fireside chats with highly influential Texans leading the future of sports & entertainment in Texas.
Texas executives, university chancellors, mayors, and others will present unique approaches to ground-breaking workforce development tactics for the next generation. Gaming, training, influencer marketing, AI and robotics are just a few examples of the interesting content in this zone.
On-field showcases…
- 2026 World Cup featuring Dallas Sports Commission and Houston Sports Authority
- Texas Film & Media featuring Media for Texas and AEB Productions
- Venues & Events featuring Legends Hospitality and City of Waco
- Professional Sports featuring FC Dallas, Dallas Wings and more…
- Travel & Tourism Destinations featuring City of Waco
- Sports Marketing & Branding featuring the Dallas Cowboys
- College Programs and Sports featuring Baylor University and more…
Zone 2: SPACE, DEFENSE & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
This community will cover the critical elements of Texas’ dominance in National security, defense and space. Learn how to leverage innovation out of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, to our ports of entry in South Texas, world cybersecurity HQ in San Antonio, the Army Futures Command in Austin.
Learn about the communities, commerce and culture in all 12 regions of Texas. Meet leading Texas economic development corporations, cities, site selection consultants and real estate investors listing sites available in Texas.
Visit the Texas Embassy, brought to you by Q-Branch. In the embassy, expand your network and knowledge of doing business with international brands in Texas.
On-field showcases…
- Security and Technology featuring Army Futures Command and Texas A&M
- The Space Race featuring Space Commissioner Norman Garza and NASA
- Powering Texas featuring ERCOT and Texas Blockchain Council
- Defense & Aviation featuring Raytheon and University of Texas at Arlington
- Texas Oil & Gas Production featuring leading energy producers
- New Energy Production featuring Next Decade and UT Energy Institut
- International Business & Supply Chains featuring Q-Branch
- The 12 Regions of Texas featuring Texas 2036, Site Selection Magazine & Texas Economic Development Council.
TEXAS SPACE RACE
Texas is emerging as the leading state for space exploration. Norman Garza, who leads the newly formed Space Commission and Nicholas Skytland, leading Technologist at NASA will showcase how businesses across all sectors can leverage off of this growing industry in the Lone Star State.
Norman Garza, Executive Director
Texas Space Commission
Nicholas Skytland, Chief Technologist
NASA Johnson Space Center
Zone 3: TECHNOLOGY, INFRASTRUCTURE & MANUFACTURING
At the 1:oopm hour, we will have short TedX-style presentations or fireside chats with highly influential Texans discussing the future of technology in Texas.
Texas entrepreneurs will present unique technological advances solving the world’s problems will take center stage. Traffic control, water conservation, intelligent infrastructure, data mining and a variety of topics will grab your attention at this last session. The Texas business landscape provides a platform for innovation – and the world is paying attention.
On-field showcases….
- Intelligent Infrastructure featuring Autonomy Institute and Fiberlight
- Continuum of Capital featuring Texas Capital and Carpion Wealth
- Texas Health & Biotechnology featuring McKesson and Dallas College
- Semiconductor Mfg featuring Williamson County EDC and Tokyo Electron
- Cities of the Future featuring Howard Hughes Corporation
- The Future of Mobility featuring eCab and Department of Public Safety
12:00pm – NFL HALF-TIME SHOW FEATURING THE DALLAS COWBOYS
Enjoy a halftime celebration like no other. Meet NFL Alumni, attempt a field goal and take a team picture with the infamous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Cowboys mascot Rowdy.
Featured presentations:
- NFL Alumni Association – featuring 20 NFL Alumni stories & autographs
- Texas Field Goal Compeition featuring Chris Gronkowski & Ice Shaker
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders halftime celebration
- YTX PGA Challenge Cup presentation
- Selfies with Rowdy featuring the guy who plays Rowdy
- Skills USA & Texas College Pitch Competition
2:00pm – WHATS NEXT FOR 2025 AND BEYOND
Experience closing presentations with awards and special announcements at the 50 yard line main stage. Jumbotron closing showcase!
Featured presentations:
- What’s next for AI in Texas
- Top 10 Featured Presentations from the 2024 Summit
- Cyber Truck Exposition in the End zone
- Top Start-ups in Texas
- Top 10 Texas Events in 2025